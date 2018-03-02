Mariners' Ben Gamel: Tweaked lower back
Gamel tweaked his lower back in the batting cage Friday and will miss a few days, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
He was a late scratch from Friday's exhibition lineup, with Cameron Perkins getting the start in his place. Gamel has been getting some work in at first base, as the Mariners might be without Ryon Healy (hand) at the start of the season. While Gamel may get a handful of starts at first base, he will spend the majority of the season starting in left field against right-handed pitching.
