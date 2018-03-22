Gamel (oblique), who was able to take 20 swings off a tee Tuesday, repeated the feat Wednesday and added 20 soft-toss swings, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Although there's still no definitive timetable on when he might be ready to face live pitching, the increase in workload and intensity, however modest, is encouraging. For his part, Gamel is growing cautiously but increasingly optimistic, as he's been free of setbacks with each step he's taken in his rehabilitation thus far. "I'm trying to do anything I can to speed up this process," Gamel said. "You have to listen to your body, but I'm moving along. It's a good sign that I'm swinging as early as it is. I've thrown a couple times and everything feels good."