Mariners' Ben Gamel: Will begin rehab assignment Thursday
Gamel is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Before taking part in Tacoma's season opener, Gamel will pick up some at-bats in simulated and intrasquad games along with injured big-league teammate Mike Zunino (oblique). After missing most of spring training with the right oblique strain, Gamel will likely play in multiple games with Tacoma before returning from the disabled list as soon as next week.
