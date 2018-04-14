Gamel (oblique) won't be activated until Tuesday, at the earliest, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It's not even a lock that he'll be activated Tuesday against the Astros, but with the Mariners scheduled to face left-handed starters Sunday and Monday, the Mariners will hold off on activating Gamel for those games. He is a risky play in leagues with weekly lineups, as the Mariners face righties on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday of next week.