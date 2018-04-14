Gamel (oblique) won't be activated until Tuesday, at the earliest, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It's not even a lock that he'll be activated Tuesday against the Astros, but with the Mariners scheduled to face left-handed starters Sunday and Monday, the Mariners will hold off on activating Gamel for those games. He is a risky play in leagues with weekly lineups, as the Mariners face righties on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday of next week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories