The Mariners recalled Castano from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

Castano joins the Mariners' bullpen Friday for what will be his MLB debut. The 26-year-old will likely serve as a multi-inning reliever considering seven of his 10 appearances with Tacoma were starts. Castano logged a 3.43 ERA and a 28:19 K:BB in 44.2 innings at Triple-A.