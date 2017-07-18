Powell was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

He was used as a bench bat for a brief span, but was a natural candidate to be sent back to Tacoma in exchange for Tuesday's starter Sam Gaviglio. Powell is slashing .194/.310/.194 with zero home runs in 43 big-league plate appearances this season, but has an impressive .331/.426/.471 slash line with three home runs and nine steals in 41 games at Triple-A.