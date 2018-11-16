Bishop (forearm) was added to Seattle's 40-man roster in order to protect him from the upcoming Rule 5 draft, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Bishop played in 84 games for Double-A Arkansas this past year before going down with a fractured forearm in July. He wound up undergoing season-ending surgery shortly thereafter, but the 25-year-old should be fully recovered by the time spring training rolls around. Bishop slashed .284/.361/.412 with eight home runs, 33 RBI and five stolen bases and could be in the mix for a promotion to Triple-A Tacoma in 2019.