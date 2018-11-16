Mariners' Braden Bishop: Added to 40-man roster
Bishop (forearm) was added to Seattle's 40-man roster in order to protect him from the upcoming Rule 5 draft, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Bishop played in 84 games for Double-A Arkansas this past year before going down with a fractured forearm in July. He wound up undergoing season-ending surgery shortly thereafter, but the 25-year-old should be fully recovered by the time spring training rolls around. Bishop slashed .284/.361/.412 with eight home runs, 33 RBI and five stolen bases and could be in the mix for a promotion to Triple-A Tacoma in 2019.
More News
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Working back from surgery•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Likely needs surgery•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Out for season with broken arm•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: On multi-game tear at Double-A•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Struggling at Double-A level•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Assigned to minors camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...