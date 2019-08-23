Bishop (chest) is having his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Tacoma, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Bishop has been seeing the ball well at High-A Modesto, so he's proven to the Mariners that he's ready to bump up a few levels. A timetable for his return remains murky, though there's a chance he could be activated from the injured list in September when rosters expand.

