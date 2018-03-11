The Mariners reassigned Bishop to their minor-league camp Sunday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Bishop impressed the coaching staff with an 8-for-21 showing in Cactus League play, but he'll head to the back fields for the rest of spring training in order to clear up more at-bats for Mariners outfielders who are in more serious contention for Opening Day roles. Look for the 24-year-old to open the upcoming season at either Triple-A Tacoma or Double-A Arkansas after finishing the 2017 campaign at the latter locale, where he turned in an .865 OPS across 145 plate appearances.