Mariners' Braden Bishop: Back in big leagues
Bishop was recalled by the Mariners on Wednesday.
Bishop will give the Mariners added outfield depth after Jake Fraley (quadriceps) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Bishop has appeared in seven games this season, hitting .188/.278/.250.
