Bishop (chest) went 2-for-4 with a two-run single, a triple and three runs in High-A Modesto's win over Lancaster on Friday.

It was a breakout effort for Bishop in his return to action for the Nuts after he'd gone hitless in his rehab debut against Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday. Bishop once again filled the designated hitter role Friday, and he'll eventually progress to playing defense, perhaps as soon as during one of Modesto's two weekend games.