Mariners' Braden Bishop: Breaks out at plate for Modesto
Bishop (chest) went 2-for-4 with a two-run single, a triple and three runs in High-A Modesto's win over Lancaster on Friday.
It was a breakout effort for Bishop in his return to action for the Nuts after he'd gone hitless in his rehab debut against Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday. Bishop once again filled the designated hitter role Friday, and he'll eventually progress to playing defense, perhaps as soon as during one of Modesto's two weekend games.
More News
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Hitless in rehab assignment debut•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Rehab assignment cemented•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Inching towards rehab stint•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Does full pregame routine Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Nearing rehab stint•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Spotted running sprints•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...