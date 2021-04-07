site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-braden-bishop-called-up-by-mariners | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Called up by Mariners
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 7, 2021
at
1:47 pm ET 1 min read
Bishop was recalled by the Mariners on Wednesday.
Bishop was optioned to alternate camp prior to Opening Day, but he'll rejoin the major-league roster after Jake Fraley (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Bishop should serve as outfield depth for the Mariners while Fraley is sidelined.
More News
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
20D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/23/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/12/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/02/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/31/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 9 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read