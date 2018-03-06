Bishop went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Rangers.

The Mariners' 94th-overall pick from 2015 has been having an excellent spring training, as he's slashing .467/.471/1.137 across 15 at-bats. Bishop was promoted to Double-A Arkansas midway through last season and he slashed .336/.417/.448 in 31 games there. He also had a combined 22 stolen bases between High-A and Double-A, while showing a discerning eye at the plate. Bishop is not currently on the Mariners' 40-man roster, but he could arrive in Seattle at some point this season if he continues to progress through the upper levels of the minors.