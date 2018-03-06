Bishop went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Rangers.

The Mariners' 94th-overall pick from 2015 has been having an excellent spring training, as he's slashing .467/.471/1.137 across 15 at-bats. Bishop was promoted to Double-A Arkansas midway through last season and he slashed .336/.417/.448 in 31 games there. He also had a combined 22 stolen bases between High-A and Double-A, while showing a discerning eye at the plate. Bishop is not currently on the Mariners' 40-man roster, but he could arrive in Seattle at some point this season if he continues to progress through the upper levels of the minors.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories