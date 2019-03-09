Mariners' Braden Bishop: Could snag Opening Day spot
Bishop is in the running for a reserve outfield spot on the Opening Day roster due to Mallex Smith's (elbow) ongoing absence, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Bishop has never played above the Double-A level and saw his 2018 season with the Arkansas Travelers cut short by a broken forearm, but he's positioning himself to benefit from his teammate's injury. Bishop is 7-for-16 with nine RBI over 10 spring games, making a case for inclusion on the Opening Day roster as a fourth outfielder. Already boasting plus speed and defense, Bishop has also worked on getting stronger during his minor-league tenure, an approach that seems to be paying plenty of dividends thus far this spring. If he does indeed break camp with the big-league club, the 25-year-old's season-opening Mariners tenure likely lasts until Smith's return, at which point Bishop will probably head to Tacoma for his first taste of Triple-A action.
More News
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Raking thus far in spring•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Starting in spring opener•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Working back from surgery•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Likely needs surgery•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Out for season with broken arm•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Shortstops Tiers 2.0
Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is one position where you have no shortage of options, as Scott White's tiers s...