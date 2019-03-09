Bishop is in the running for a reserve outfield spot on the Opening Day roster due to Mallex Smith's (elbow) ongoing absence, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Bishop has never played above the Double-A level and saw his 2018 season with the Arkansas Travelers cut short by a broken forearm, but he's positioning himself to benefit from his teammate's injury. Bishop is 7-for-16 with nine RBI over 10 spring games, making a case for inclusion on the Opening Day roster as a fourth outfielder. Already boasting plus speed and defense, Bishop has also worked on getting stronger during his minor-league tenure, an approach that seems to be paying plenty of dividends thus far this spring. If he does indeed break camp with the big-league club, the 25-year-old's season-opening Mariners tenure likely lasts until Smith's return, at which point Bishop will probably head to Tacoma for his first taste of Triple-A action.