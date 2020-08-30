The Mariners optioned Bishop to their alternate training site Sunday.
Bishop had started in just one of the Mariners' past five games and wasn't likely to see his playing-time outlook improve anytime soon, so Seattle elected to swap him out on the active roster with a third catcher in Joe Hudson. The outfielder went 3-for-16 over seven games during his stint with the big club.
