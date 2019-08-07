Mariners' Braden Bishop: Does full pregame routine Tuesday
Bishop (chest) rejoined the Mariners for full pregame work Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Bishop has been progressively building up his activity level of late, with Tuesday's development putting him one step closer to a rehab assignment. Manager Scott Servais confirmed as much Tuesday, which implies Bishop could now be on a timeline that puts him back with the big-league club well before the end of the month.
