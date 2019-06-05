Bishop was removed in the fifth inning of Tuesday's 11-5 loss to the Astros due to a cramp in the trapezius muscle behind his left shoulder, MLB.com reports.

Bishop entered the lineup for the seventh time this season, starting in center field and striking out in both of his plate appearances before departing. He said after the contest that his neck locked up when he tracked a fly ball in the fourth inning, resulting in some discomfort that lingered hours after his removal. If the issue prevents Bishop from playing Wednesday, Mallex Smith would likely step back in as the Mariners' center fielder.