Bishop went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday.

The pair of singles were the first two hits for Bishop since returning to the majors upon roster expansion last Sunday. The rookie outfielder hasn't been able to get into a rhythm against big-league arms of yet, as the lacerated spleen he suffered in early June prompted an absence of just under three months. However, Bishop should get his fair share of reps over the balance of the campaign with the Mariners playing out the string on a non-playoff season.

