Mariners' Braden Bishop: Heads to big leagues
Bishop was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
Bishop has earned a promotion to the big-league club following a decent start to the 2019 campaign with the Rainiers. He hit .267 with three homers and 13 RBI over 21 contests at Triple-A, and with Mallex Smith struggling at the dish, he'll get a chance to show what he can do in the major leagues.
More News
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Solid start at Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Returns to minors•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Part of season-opening roster•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Could snag Opening Day spot•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Raking thus far in spring•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Starting in spring opener•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...