Bishop was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

Bishop has earned a promotion to the big-league club following a decent start to the 2019 campaign with the Rainiers. He hit .267 with three homers and 13 RBI over 21 contests at Triple-A, and with Mallex Smith struggling at the dish, he'll get a chance to show what he can do in the major leagues.

