Bishop went 0-for-3 in a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday.

The outfielder had seen one official at-bat during the season-opening series in Japan against the Athletics, but Tuesday marked his first major-league start. Bishop started in center field and hit eighth, and with Mallex Smith having swapped places with him at Triple-A Tacoma so Smith can work on his mechanics at the plate, Bishop appears poised for an opportunity to show what he can do against big-league arms for a relatively extended period.

