Mariners' Braden Bishop: Hitless in rehab assignment debut
Bishop (chest) went 0-for-4 as the designated hitter for High-A Modesto in a loss to Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday.
Bishop was able to finally jump back into game action after a two-month-plus layoff, so the fact his timing may been off a bit at the plate was no surprise. The promising outfielder is slated for a fairly extended rehab assignment that figures to include time at the higher levels of the minors as he gets closer to activation.
