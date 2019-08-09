Mariners' Braden Bishop: Inching towards rehab stint
Bishop (chest) will likely begin a rehab assignment next week, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Bishop continues to ramp up his baseball activities, and he was able to take part in a full pregame workout prior to Tuesday's game. Once he's cleared for a minor-league assignment, the Mariners want to give him around 30 at-bats before reinstating him from the shelf.
