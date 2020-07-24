Bishop was optioned to the Mariners' alternate training site in Tacoma on Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The outfielder hasn't quite been able to show enough against big-league arms, and with several utility players counting the outfield among positions they're capable of filling, Bishop was optioned to the team's alternate training site to start the season. However, Johns notes Bishop could be one of the first callups the team makes in the coming weeks.
