Mariners' Braden Bishop: Likely needs surgery
Bishop, who suffered a fractured forearm when he was struck by a pitch Thursday while playing for Double-A Arkansas, is expected to undergo season-ending surgery, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said Saturday that Bishop would likely need two months to make a full recovery from surgery, which wouldn't provide him with enough time to rejoin Arkansas before the Texas League season comes to an end. Bishop, who was named a league All-Star after hitting .284/.361/.412 with eight home runs in 84 games, could get some at-bats in during the Mariners' fall instructional league or in winter ball to make up for the lost development time.
