Mariners' Braden Bishop: Logs first big-league hit
Bishop went 2-for-4 with a two-run single and a run in a win over the Indians on Sunday.
Bishop commemorated his first major-league hit in the fourth inning, and he followed it up by closing out the scoring with a timely eighth-inning single that plated a pair of runs. The rookie projects to continue seeing occasional playing time in the outfield for the time being while Mallex Smith remains at Triple-A Tacoma and works on his mechanics at the plate.
