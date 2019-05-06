Bishop went 2-for-4 with a two-run single and a run in a win over the Indians on Sunday.

Bishop commemorated his first major-league hit in the fourth inning, and he followed it up by closing out the scoring with a timely eighth-inning single that plated a pair of runs. The rookie projects to continue seeing occasional playing time in the outfield for the time being while Mallex Smith remains at Triple-A Tacoma and works on his mechanics at the plate.