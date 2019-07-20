Bishop (chest/spleen) has progressed to hitting in the cage and playing catch, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Bishop has been recovering from a lacerated spleen since June 5, and he underwent surgery to address the problem in the days immediately following. The Mariners are hopeful Bishop will be able to participate in live batting practice at some point next week, after which he'd progress to a minor-league rehab assignment.

