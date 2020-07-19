Bishop isn't projected to make the Mariners' Opening Day roster by Corey Brock of The Athletic.
The 26-year-old has already fought through his fair share of adversity in his brief time with the big-league club, as he slashed just .107/.153/.107 over the first 60 plate appearances of his career last season while working around a lengthy absence due to a lacerated spleen. Bishop then struggled in Cactus League play before spring training was suspended, managing just one hit in 13 plate appearances and subsequently getting optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. With the Mariners in good overall health as the regular season approaches, Brock envisions the versatile Tim Lopes joining starters Jake Fraley, Kyle Lewis and Mallex Smith as the top four outfield options, with the likes of Dee Gordon and potential utility options Dylan Moore and/or Sam Haggerty also boasting prior experience playing the three outfield spots.
