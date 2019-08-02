Mariners' Braden Bishop: Nearing rehab stint
Bishop (chest) could start a rehab assignment within the next week, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Bishop has been cleared to take part in baseball activities and run at 100 percent, so it appears the next step will be to see game action. Given his lengthy trip to the injured list following a lacerated spleen, the Mariners are expected to take it slow with Bishop in the minors.
