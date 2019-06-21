Bishop (chest) won't be cleared for even light physical work until sometime in early July, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The rookie outfielder needs doctor's clearance before he does anything of note in his recovery, and according to manager Scott Servais, that green light remains "at least another 10 days or so" away. Bishop is hopeful of being able to play the last two full months of the season, and if all goes without setbacks once he officially begins rehabilitation, that may come to pass.