Bishop is hitting .154 (2-for-13), with a double, three walks, an RBI and three runs across 13 Cactus League games.

Bishop has been given regular opportunities to make a case for an Opening Day roster spot in an outfield that's got two other talented prospects (Taylor Trammell and Jarred Kelenic) vying for a big-league opportunity, but he's done nothing to stand out. These spring struggles perhaps carry a bit more weight than exhibition stats normally would, considering they're a microcosm of the .128/.185/.151 slash the 27-year-old has generated across his first 94 major-league plate appearances over the last two seasons.