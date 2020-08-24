Bishop went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

In the fifth inning, Bishop got aboard with a single, stole second and eventually scored on a Sam Haggerty homer. The steal was Bishop's first of the year, to go with two RBI and a double in four games played. Bishop will likely see time in right field while Dylan Moore (wrist) is out.