Bishop currently has a 12-game hitting streak for Double-A Arkansas, during which he's racked up nine multi-hit efforts.

Bishop was scuffling at the plate earlier in the season, but his current stretch has boosted his season average a whopping 68 points to .289. The outfielder has been putting good wood on the ball over that span, compiling 10 extra-base hits (six doubles, four home runs) to push his slugging percentage from an anemic .328 to a much more respectable .443.