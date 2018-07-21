Bishop revealed on his personal Twitter account he suffered a fractured forearm after being hit by a pitch in Thursday's minor-league game against Double-A Springfield.

Bishop struggled with Double-A Arkansas to start the season, but finished with a .284/.361/.412 slash line in 84 games for the Travelers. The specifics of the injury and an official recovery timetable are not yet know, but the 24-year-old's 2018 season has unfortunately come to a premature end.