Mariners' Braden Bishop: Out with lacerated spleen
Bishop was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a lacerated spleen, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Bishop was removed from Tuesday's game with what was described as a cramp in the trapezius muscle behind his left shoulder, but it appears he's dealing with a more complicated issue. The 25-year-old was hit by a pitch at Triple-A Tacoma over the weekend prior to being promoted, which is believed to be how he suffered the laceration. It's unclear how long Bishop is expected to be sidelined.
