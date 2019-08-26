Mariners' Braden Bishop: Pair of rehab games at Tacoma
Bishop (chest) is 1-for-9 with a home run and two RBI over his first two rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma.
Bishop suited up for the Rainiers for both of their weekend games against Las Vegas, and after accounting for Tacoma's only runs by clocking a two-run homer in Saturday's loss, he went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts Sunday. Bishop is slated to remain at the level closest to the majors until he's ready for activation.
