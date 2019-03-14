Bishop will be included on the team's roster for the season-opening series against the Athletics in Japan, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Bishop has never played about the Double-A level and saw his 2018 season cut short by a broken forearm, but the combination of a strong spring and Mallex Smith's ongoing absence due to an elbow injury have afforded him a spot on the initial version of the regular-season roster. Mitch Haniger is slated to play center field in Smith's absence, and Bishop will serve as his backup while also being available to fill in at either corner outfield spot.