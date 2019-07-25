Bishop (chest/spleen) has regained a good portion of the weight he lost following spleen surgery but remains without a timeline for return, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Bishop is progressively regaining strength following his early-June surgery, and he's considered to be further along in his recovery than fellow rehabber Mitch Haniger (groin). Bishop is working in the cage and playing catch, and his next step should be live batting practice at some point over the next several days.