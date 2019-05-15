Bishop went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and three RBI overall in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Bishop, who was just optioned back to the Rainiers last Sunday, celebrated his return to game action with Tacoma by blasting his fourth and fifth home runs of the season at the minor-league level. The 25-year-old scuffled at the plate over eight games with the Mariners, but Bishop is slashing a solid .273/.354/.505 across 23 games against Triple-A arms.