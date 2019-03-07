Bishop, who went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in a 7-4 Cactus League loss to the Athletics on Thursday, is now hitting .357 with two homers and six RBI in 14 spring at-bats.

The promising 25-year-old appears to be fully recovered from the fractured forearm that curtailed his 2018 season at Double-A Arkansas, with Wednesday's power display the latest evidence of such. Bishop was potentially headed for a promotion to Triple-A Tacoma before his July injury last year, so kicking off the 2019 campaign with the Rainiers is within the realm of possibility. For the time being, however, Bishop's success versus big-league arms is the latest sign that he remains on a steady path to a potential opportunity at the major-league level at some point over the next couple of seasons.