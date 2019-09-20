Mariners' Braden Bishop: Rare success at plate
Bishop went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a run in an extra-innings win over the Pirates on Thursday.
Bishop plated Tim Lopes with a second-inning single for his first RBI since Sept. 1 and only his second overall since returning from an extended absence due to a lacerated spleen and subsequent extended rehab assignment. The outfield prospect is a miserable 4-for-28 with no extra-base hits, two walks, two runs and 11 strikeouts during the 13 games he's appeared in during September, but Thursday's start was his first since Sept. 12.
