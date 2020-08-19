Bishop was recalled from the Mariners' alternate training site Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Bishop made a strong push for the Mariners' Opening Day roster, but he'll join the club several weeks into the season after working at the alternate training site. The 26-year-old struggled in limited major-league action last season with a .153 OBP, four RBI and 21 strikeouts over 56 at-bats. He's likely to play a depth role for Seattle.

More News