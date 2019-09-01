Mariners' Braden Bishop: Recalled, starting Sunday
The Mariners recalled Bishop (chest) from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday. He'll start in center field and bat ninth in the Mariners' series finale versus the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Bishop will report back to Seattle for the first time since mid-June after he was placed on the injured list shortly after requiring surgery to address a lacerated spleen. The 26-year-old began a minor-league rehab assignment in mid-August and experienced no setbacks while playing in 12 games across two levels, so he'll move up to the big leagues with the roster expanding. Bishop could see steady action in center field while Jake Fraley (personal) remains away from the team.
