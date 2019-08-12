Mariners' Braden Bishop: Rehab assignment cemented
Bishop (chest) will begin his rehab assignment Tuesday with High-A Modesto, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Momentum had been building for Bishop's return to game action, and Sunday's report nails down a date and location. The rookie has been out with his injury since June 5, so he'll need a fairly extensive rehab assignment and may not return to the majors until rosters expand in September.
