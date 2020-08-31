The Mariners recalled Bishop from their alternate training site Monday.
Seattle demoted Bishop on Sunday, but he'll be able to rejoin the big club one day later after the team traded away two players on the 28-man roster in Austin Nola and Dan Altavilla. The right-handed Bishop could end up settling into a short-side platoon role in the outfield while he's up with the Mariners.
