Bishop remained hospitalized Thursday after undergoing a procedure on his lacerated spleen, and manager Scott Servais remains unsure of when the rookie will be allowed to go home, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "They want to keep an eye on him and continue monitoring how he's progressing and moving along," Servais said. "I know he had some procedures done and may be in there for another day or two."

Bishop is already on the 10-day injured list due to the ailment, which reared its head in the fourth inning of Tuesday's game against the Astros in the form of intense pain in his left shoulder. The 25-year-old's injury stems from absorbing a 97 mph fastball in the ribs while playing for Triple-A Tacoma last Friday, the last game before his most recent promotion. Given the particularly serious nature of the injury, it appears likely Bishop is sidelined longer than the minimum time required.