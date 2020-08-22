Bishop isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Rangers.
Bishop could see an uptick in playing time in the coming days after Dylan Moore (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. However, he'll remain on the bench with Jake Fraley starting in right field Saturday.
