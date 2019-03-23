Bishop was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Bishop was a part of the active roster for the season-opening series against the Athletics in Japan and struck out in a pinch-hit appearance, but will head to the Rainiers for the traditional beginning of the regular season. Mallex Smith (elbow) remains on track for the home opener March 28, likely prompting the move. The 25-year-old slashed .284/.361/.412 in 84 games at Double-A last season.

