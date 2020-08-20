Bishop, summoned from the Mariners' alternate training site in Tacoma earlier in the day, started in right field in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts while also getting hit by a pitch.

The start was Bishop's 2020 big-league debut after he was left off the Opening Day roster. Unfortunately for Bishop and his fantasy managers, the initial results were strikingly similar to the outfielder's brief 2019 big-league debut, when he slashed .107/.153/.107 over 60 plate appearances. Despite the inauspicious start to his 2020 campaign, Bishop is expected to see a solid amount of opportunity during what is primarily a transitional year for the Mariners.