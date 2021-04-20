site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Sent back to alternate site
RotoWire Staff
Apr 20, 2021
Bishop was optioned to the Mariners' alternate site Tuesday.
Bishop has played very infrequently this season, getting into eight games but coming to the plate just five times. He'll make way for Kyle Lewis, who returns from a knee injury in a corresponding move.
