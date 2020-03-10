Play

Bishop was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

Bishop didn't do much to stake his claim for a bench spot during his brief debut last season, as he hit a miserable .107/.153/.107 in 60 plate appearances. His performance this spring didn't help much, either, as he went 1-for-11 with five strikeouts. He could certainly receive more big-league at-bats at some point this season, but he's done little to suggest he'll be a fantasy asset.

More News
Our Latest Stories