Mariners' Braden Bishop: Sent down to minors
Bishop was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
Bishop didn't do much to stake his claim for a bench spot during his brief debut last season, as he hit a miserable .107/.153/.107 in 60 plate appearances. His performance this spring didn't help much, either, as he went 1-for-11 with five strikeouts. He could certainly receive more big-league at-bats at some point this season, but he's done little to suggest he'll be a fantasy asset.
